MEP: Armenian attack on Azerbaijani civilians against UN, EP resolutions

2017-07-08 16:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijani civilians is against the UN and European Parliament resolutions, Member of the European Parliament Ramona Nicole Manescu told Trend July 8.

“I strongly condemn the recent attack, which happened in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan, by the armed forces of Armenia with mortars and heavy grenade launchers. This attack came totally against the multiple UN and European Parliament Resolutions, which all call upon the withdrawal of Armenian forces from occupied territories,” she said.

It is even more worrying, considering that the place where all happened is not the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region but other territories of Azerbaijan, Manescu said.

“It is inadmissible, under any international or national legislation, for the peaceful citizens of one country to be killed in their own homeland by the armed forces of another country. It is a direct attack on the sovereignty of the state.”

The MEP noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already a huge instability factor for the whole Caucasus region, bringing more trouble and losses to all the parts involved.

“Its extension to new, yet uncontaminated areas is too much,” she added.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.