Azerbaijani oil prices for July 3-7

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $49.07 per barrel on July 3-7 or $1.25 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $50.16 per barrel, while the lowest price was $47.25 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $46.55 per barrel on July 3-7 or $1.56 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $47.74 per barrel and the lowest price was $44.87 per barrel on July 3-7.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $48.2 per barrel on July 3-7 or $1.85 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $49.29 per barrel and the lowest price was $46.53 during the period.