Last installation work on BTK railway underway in Turkey

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Last installation work is being carried out on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway in the Turkish province of Ardahan, the country's media outlets reported July 8.

Certain work is being carried out in night time for the early commissioning of the railway, according to the report.

The BTK railway is being constructed on the basis of the Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. The peak capacity of the railway will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At the initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

