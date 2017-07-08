La Razon: Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani civilians – systematic (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Spanish newspaper La Razon published an article about the Armenian provocation, as a result of which civilians were killed in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

The article states that the Armenian armed forces shelled the Alkhanli village, killing civilians Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her two-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva.

Citing a statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service, the article authors noted that this provocation of Armenia is an act of vandalism and it once again shows the terrorist nature of the Armenian state.

The article states that the Armenian armed forces’ deliberate attacks on the civilian Azerbaijani population, living along the line of contact, are systematic and they grossly violate international humanitarian law and human rights.

While after visiting the region, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international organizations called for changing the status quo via substantive and serious negotiations, the Armenian side resorted to a vile provocation, aimed at killing Azerbaijani civilians, including children, said the article.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.