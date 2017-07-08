Azerbaijani officials inspect combat readiness of units on frontline

2017-07-08 18:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry officials inspected the level of combat readiness of the military units stationed on the frontline, the Defense Ministry’s press service said July 8.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the military units located on the forefront and inquired about the readiness of military personnel, combat equipment and other military means.

In line with instructions of Commander-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry officials inspected the site in the Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli district, which Armenian armed forces shelled on July 4, and offered condolences to the relatives of those killed as a result of the Armenian shelling.

Moreover, the Defense Ministry officials informed the villagers that additional measures had been taken to ensure the safety of civilians.