Erdogan meets US president at G20 summit in Germany

2017-07-08 19:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Anadolu reported.

The two leaders held a nearly half hour meeting before the closing session of the G20 summit, Turkish officials have said without giving more details.

Erdogan also had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday morning; the two leaders discussed the conflict in Syria and other regional issues.

The two-day summit of world’s 20 major economies (G20) will end later on Saturday. President Erdogan is expected to hold a news conference at the end of the summit.

The summit hosted by Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel had focused on global economy, climate change and the fight against terrorism.