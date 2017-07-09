Egyptian security forces kill over 10 militants near Sinai

Egyptian security forces have killed 14 militants in a special operation in the north-east province of Ismailia, situated on the west bank from the Suez Canal, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The militants were found at their training base after escaping from the northern part of the Sinai peninsula where they were likely involved in terrorist attacks on police and military forces, the Youm7 news outlet reported.

On Friday, 23 Egyptian soldiers died and 33 others were injured after Daesh (Islamic State or IS) terrorists attacked a military base in North Sinai. Security forces managed to kill over 40 terrorists in clashes.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in the Sinai desert after the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have since been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.