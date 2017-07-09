Trump's trip to Poland, G20 highly productive - White House

2017-07-09 02:52 | www.trend.az | 0

The visits of US President Donald Trump to Poland and the Group of 20 (G20) international summit in Germany were very "productive," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump visited Poland where he discussed with the country's leadership a number of security and economic issues. The US leader also took part in the Three Seas Conference.

"@POTUS and @FLOTUS head back to @WhiteHouse after a very productive trip to Poland & #G20Summit," Spicer said in a Twitter message.

On Friday, Trump took part in the two-day G20 summit in Hamburg, which gathered world leaders for discussion of the world economy challenges, global trade, climate change and fight against terrorism. US president held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, including a first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.