Explosion in northern Sinai kills 2 police, injures 9

2017-07-09

At least two policemen were killed and nine were injured in a blast that occurred on Saturday in the north of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Sputnik reported citing local media.

According to the MENA news agency, an armored vehicle carrying the law enforcers exploded while driving along a street in the El Safaa district of the city of Arish.

Security measures have been reportedly enhanced in the district, while mine clearance specialists were inspecting the nearby areas.

The attack came the next day after militants exploded two car bombs and launched a suicide raid on a military checkpoint in northern Sinai that resulted in death of at least 23 servicemen. Security forces managed to kill over 40 terrorists in clashes.

Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in the Sinai desert after the army overthrew then Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Police and security forces have since been the target of deadly attacks by Islamists in the area.