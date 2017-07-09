2 soldiers martyred in PKK terror attack in Turkey

2017-07-09 07:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Two soldiers were martyred Sunday by a roadside bomb laid by the PKK terror group in the eastern Bitlis province, said security sources who spoke to the media, Anadolu reported.

A civilian was also wounded when the improvised explosive device was detonated along the Tatvan-Hizan highway, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Authorities have lunched a wide-scale operation in the region.

The PKK that is listed as a terror group by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 and has been since responsible for the deaths of approximately 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children.