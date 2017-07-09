Iran’s Airbus makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff

2017-07-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An Iranian Airbus plane en route to the UK’s Amsterdam has returned to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport some minutes after its takeoff due to a technical fault, local news agencies reported.

According to the media reports, Iran Air’s Airbus 300-600 has landed safely and all crew members and passengers are safe.

The reports added that the aircraft left the ground at 09:11 local time (GMT+4:30)