L'Opinione: Act of vandalism against Azerbaijan testifies Armenia’s terrorist nature

2017-07-09 12:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Leading Italian L'Opinione newspaper has published an article about another provocation of Armenian troops against civilians of Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district.

According to the article, a two-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed, another villager was injured as a result of Armenia’s provocation.

In his article, journalist researcher Domenico Letizia wrote about crimes committed by Armenians against civilians of the Azerbaijani village.

“Terrible news is disseminated daily about the killings of Azerbaijani civilians during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular, on the line of contact of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops,” the journalist said.

“This act of vandalism once again testifies Armenia’s terrorist nature,” he added.

Letizia also stressed that representatives of various Italian political parties and parliamentarians condemned Armenia’s provocation against Azerbaijani civilians and expressed their solidarity with Azerbaijan.

“The representatives of Italian political parties and parliamentarians called on the OSCE Minsk Group to urge Armenia to withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and begin substantive negotiations to resolve the conflict,” he said.

“They also called on the Italian government to take maximum efforts during the country’s chairmanship in the OSCE next year to resolve this conflict,” the author said.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.