Turkish journalist: World must not turn blind eye to Armenian terror

2017-07-09 12:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The world must not turn a blind eye to the Armenian terror and aggression against Azerbaijani civilians, columnist of the Turkish Yeni Akit newspaper, member of Akil İnsanlar Heyeti group under the Turkish presidential administration, Abdurrahman Dilipak told Trend.

He added that the policy of aggression and terror carried out by Armenians in the Caucasus is unacceptable.

Dilipak added that the world community is indifferent to these actions of Armenians and those countries which conduct ethnic cleansing against Muslims.

"The world community simply turns a blind eye to provocative actions of Armenia or any other non-Muslim country,” he said. “Armenia’s recent aggression against Azerbaijani civilians testifies to it.”

Dilipak said that unfortunately, the Islamic world also keeps silent about this aggression.

"Turkey, as before, will support Azerbaijani people and government in this issue," he said.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.