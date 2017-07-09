IS-affiliated terrorists arrested in north eastern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s security forces arrested 6 people affiliated with the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group in Razavi Khorasan province, Hassan Heidari, deputy prosecutor of Mashhad city, said.

So far 27 people linked with the Islamic State terrorist group have been arrested in various cities of the province, Heidari said, ISNA news agency reported July 9.

Earlier this week Heidari said that 21 people including Iranian and Afghan citizens, affiliated with the terrorist group have been arrested in Mashhad city, adding that the detainees were preparing to carry out suicide terror operations.

He said that these people have entered the country after passing combat and suicide bombing trainings with forged documents.

Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspects over the past weeks following the terror attacks on Iran’s capital Tehran.

Two separate attacks rocked the capital city of Tehran on June 7, leaving at least 17 dead and 54 injured.