Palmali head talks murder of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia

2017-07-09 13:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The murder of Azerbaijani civilians, namely, a two-year-old girl and her grandmother by Armenia’s armed forces, must not remain unpunished, Azerbaijani businessman, president of Palmali Group of Companies, Mubariz Mansimov said.

Mansimov was commenting on another Armenian provocation in Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district.

He added that two-year-old Zahra and her grandmother were brutally killed by the Armenian army.

"This is terror and fascism,” he said. “The attacks on civilians are absolutely unacceptable. The whole world must know about it and must not remain silent."

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.