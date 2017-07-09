Turkish journalist: Armenia continues policy of terror against Azerbaijan

2017-07-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Armenia continues the policy of terror and occupation against Azerbaijan, moderator and presenter of Degisen Turkiye program at the Turkish TRT Haber TV channel, Betul Soisal Bozdogan, told Trend.

She said that Armenia’s recent aggression, in which Azerbaijani civilians were killed, testifies to terror.

Bozdogan added that the world community is obliged to condemn Armenia’s actions, which led to the death of Azerbaijani civilians.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.