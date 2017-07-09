Azerbaijanis hold protest rally in Berlin (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

A protest rally was held in the Brandenburg Gate square organized by the ‘Azerbaijan House’ in Berlin in connection with Armenia’s military provocation in Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora said.

The rally participants urged the international community to take actions to end Armenia’s aggressive policy.

The murder of Azerbaijani civilians, namely, a two-year-old girl and her grandmother by Armenia’s armed forces, is a crime against humanity, the rally participants added.

The rally participants also stressed that the Azerbaijanis worldwide support all the actions taken by Azerbaijan to liberate the territories from Armenian occupation.

The liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region, the rally participants said.

At the end of the rally, an appeal was made to the world community on behalf of the participants.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.