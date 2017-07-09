Turkish companies to build 5,000-MW power plants in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6



By Fatih Karimov– Trend:



Turkish companies will build power plants with capacity of up to 5,000 MW in Iran, Jamshid Sajdei, an official with the country’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH), said.



Two sites in Saveh and Zahedan cities of Iran have been already handed over to a Turkish firm for construction of power plants with 2,000 MW of capacity, Sajdei said, IRNA news agency reported July 6.



It was earlier announced that Turkish energy company Unit International, has reached a $4.2 billion deal with Iran’s energy ministry to build seven natural gas power plants there with capacity of more that 6,000 MW each.



Construction of the seven plants was planned to begin in the first quarter of 2017.



Sajdei further said that Iran has signed memorandums of understanding with three companies from South Korea, Japan and France for construction of power plants with capacity of 3,500 MW each.



Talks are underway with the companies to hammer out the final agreements, he added.



Iran’s electricity generation stood at 286 billion kilowatts hour (kWh) over the last fiscal year (ended March 20).



The country’s nominal power generation capacity stands at 76,832 MW.