Muradova: Resolution authored by Swedish MP rejected without voting

2017-07-09 15:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

The resolution on the situation in Eastern Europe authored by Swedish MP Christian Holm Barenfeld was rejected at a meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk, Belarus without voting, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova told Trend July 9.

Muradova, who is also the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, said that although the name of the draft resolution was about the situation in Eastern Europe, it did not correspond to it.

"When the draft resolution was put for discussion and during the work with the author, we tried to bring to the author’s attention that although the name of the project concerns the situation in Eastern Europe, it does not correspond to it,” she said. “That is, the project does not cover Eastern Europe as a whole. The project provides information on three countries, namely, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus.”

“It should be taken into account that Azerbaijan was mentioned only in the beginning and at the end of the draft resolution,” she said. “Azerbaijan does not belong to this region at all. If the issue is Eastern Europe, the situation in all countries of Eastern Europe should have been reflected. First of all, this moment was brought to the Swedish MP’s attention during discussions and personal conversations and it was stressed that it is wrong."