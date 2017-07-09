Azerbaijan, Turkey must bring facts of Armenian aggression to world community’s attention

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey must bring the facts of Armenian aggression to the world community’s attention, columnist of the Turkish Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper and co-author of the book titled "Facts of Armenian atrocities in Agri" Cem Kucuk told Trend.

He added that unfortunately, the world community is indifferent to the Armenian aggression and as a result Azerbaijan suffers.

“Unfortunately, the interests of Armenia are promoted in some countries,” he said, adding that it was Armenia that carried out the genocide against Azerbaijani and Turkish civilians.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.