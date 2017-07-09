Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkey to attend 22nd World Petroleum Congress (PHOTO)

2017-07-09

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey July 9 to attend the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Aliyev at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Aliyev.

The president saluted the guard of honor.

The Azerbaijani president was welcomed by Governor of Istanbul Wasip Shaheen and other officials.