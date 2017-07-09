Turkish forces kill 7 PKK terrorists in southeast

2017-07-09 20:41 | www.trend.az | 0

Security forces killed seven PKK terrorists in southeastern Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, the Turkish General Staff said Sunday, Anadolu reported.

Three of them were killed in a counterterrorism operation in Sirnak, according to the Turkish General Staff.

Four others were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, the army said.

Forces also seized ammunition including rocket launchers, kalashnikovs, improvised explosives as well as material to fabricate the latter.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU - resumed its decades-long armed campaign in July 2015.