Minister: Turkey to continue supporting BTC, TANAP projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Turkey is one of the key countries participating in energy projects in the region, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said June 9.

He made this statement during the XXII World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

He noted that Turkey will continue to support investment in energy security.

"A clear example of this are the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline Company (BTC Co.) and Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) " the minister said.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).

The total cost of the project is $8.5 billion.