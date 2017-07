President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a meeting and dined together in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

They posed for photographs, and then dined together.