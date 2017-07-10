83 dead or missing after central China floods

Severe rainfall in central China's Hunan Province since June has affected over 12 million people and left 83 dead or missing, Xinhua reported.

Of the dead or missing, 28 were buried by landslides, 13 were washed away by flash floods, 22 died in collapsed buildings, four drowned, and 16 were killed or went missing due to ground collapses or other reasons.

Over 1.62 million people were relocated across the province, and more than 470,000 need urgent living aid. A total of 53,000 homes collapsed, 68,000 homes were seriously damaged, and over 280,000 homes were partially damaged.

A round of heavy rainfall hit the province from June 22, triggering the most serious floods on record in many rivers.

Over 52,000 soldiers, police, firefighters and government officials were dispatched to do rescue and relief work. Relief funds and materials were also sent to disaster areas.

The provincial government is on high alert as a new round of rainfall arrived Saturday.