Structure of Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz company to be optimized

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 10

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree on improving the management system of the oil and gas industry in the country.

In accordance with the document ("On Measures to Improve Oil and Gas Industry Management System") published on the website of the Uzbek president July 4, it is planned to transform the organizational and legal form of the Uzbekneftegaz national holding company and its main subsidiaries into joint stock companies.

This is planned in order to radically improve the entire management system of the oil and gas complex and optimize the organizational structure of the industry, reads the document.

In addition, a special unit for geological exploration, Uzneftegazgeologiya OJSC, as well as Neftegazexport, a specialized OJSC, will be created in the structure of the Uzbekneftegaz national holding company.

The document also envisages amending the system of construction units, reorganization of the company’s gas supply division.

The Uzbekneftegaz company was established in 1998.