Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 111 times in 24 hours

2017-07-10 10:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 111 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 10.

The Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, as well as 60-mm and 82-mm mortars (9 shells).

The Azerbaijani army positions in Kohnegishlag village of the Agstafa district, Kamarli, Farahli, Gizilhajili and Bala Jafarli villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on the nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as on the nameless heights and Paravakar village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions on the nameless heights and in Aghdam, Agbulaq, Munjuglu villages and on the nameless heights of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in Mosesgekh, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on the nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Chilaburt village of the Tartar district, Namirli, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdler villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.