Uzbekistan raises requirements for banks’ liquidity management

2017-07-10

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 10

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has set new standards for managing current and instant liquidity of commercial banks, said the message posted on the bank’s website.

The current liquidity ratio defined as the ratio of the amount of current assets (liquid assets and bank’s investments with a payment period of up to 30 calendar days, with the exception of prolonged and overdue loans) to the amount of current liabilities (demand liabilities with a maturity of up to 30 days), has been set at a level of at least 30 percent.

The instant liquidity ratio defined as the ratio of the amount of cash in the bank’s cash desk and other payment documents, as well as funds on the accounts in the Uzbek Central Bank (excluding funds on the mandatory reserve accounts and mandatory reserve deposits in the Uzbek Central Bank) to the amount of demand liabilities should be at least 10 percent starting from August 1, 2017, 15 percent starting from November 1, and 20 percent from January 1, 2018.

When calculating the instant liquidity ratio, only funds in the national currency of Uzbekistan – the soum, are taken into account.

To date, the instant liquidity ratio of commercial banks in Uzbekistan is 9.5 percent.