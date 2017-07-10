Tehran-Moscow flight makes urgent landing

A passenger plane of Iran’s Mahan Airlines made an emergency landing in Iran's northern city of Rasht, Tasnim news agency reported July 10.



The airplane heading to Tehran from Moscow changed the destination due to critical health condition of a passenger on board, according to the report.



The passenger died before arriving to hospital, despite receiving emergency medical treatment.



There was no immediate information on the passenger's nationality.



The plane later left the Rasht airport to Tehran Imam Khomeini airport after re-fuelling.