Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood to further strengthen - Erdogan

2017-07-10 11:05

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will further strengthen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted July 10.

After his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Istanbul, Erdogan noted that the sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional issues.

It should be noted that on July 9, Ilham Aliyev left for Istanbul to participate in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress.

The World Petroleum Congress is a platform where consumers, producers, members of the government, representatives of the energy and financial sectors, scientists can discuss the future of global energy.

The congress kicked off July 9 and will end July 13. It is being held under the slogan “Bridges to Our Energy Future.”

It is expected that heads of state, representatives of more than 100 countries and about 1,500 companies, nearly 50 ministers, heads of boards of directors of many companies, over 5,000 delegates will participate.