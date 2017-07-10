Tillerson: SGC to improve Europe’s energy security

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Such projects as the Southern Gas Corridor and the Eastern Mediterranean Gas will enable Europe to diversify its energy sources, thereby improving its energy security, said the US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson.

He made the remarks at the World Petroleum Council Congress in Turkey.

“The United States looks forward to engaging with Turkey on projects that will increase global energy security, such as the Southern Gas Corridor and the Eastern Mediterranean Gas,” said Tillerson. “Turkey is an important partner in our efforts to promote greater energy security because it sits at the crossroads. It’s just a fact of geography that Turkey sits at the crossroads of vital energy resources along supply routes and routes to consumers.”

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

