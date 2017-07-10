“Azerbaijan’s main task - to minimize dependence on oil resources”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10



By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:



Right now, Azerbaijan’s main task is to minimize dependence on oil resources, Anar Alakbarov, assistant to the first vice president of the country, director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, told Kazakh media outlets at the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana, where Azerbaijan’s National Day was held on July 9.



Azerbaijan is a country rich in oil resources, but the main task is to direct them to the development of human capital, and that is why the country’s government and non-governmental organizations are dealing with this, he said.



“The Azerbaijani state has decided that we will be switching to alternative energy,” he noted. “A lot of ecological projects are being implemented.”



In turn, Gunay Piriyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation at the exhibition, showed examples of using alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan.



“Here [at the Azerbaijani pavilion within the exhibition] we have fuel pellets obtained from cotton waste,” Piriyeva said. “Pressed pellets are burned and used as fuel. First of all, this saves natural gas, and the harmful leaks of natural gas into the atmosphere are reduced.”



In 2017, the EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition is taking place in Central Asia for the first time. As many as 115 countries and 18 international organizations, as well as largest international corporations are taking part in the exhibition.