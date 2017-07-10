Karabakh tragedy brought to steps of Armenian Embassy in London (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

In an emotive reconstruction, the carnage of the tragedy near to the Armenian-occupied Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been brought directly to the steps of the Armenian Embassy in London.

After a week when shocking images showing the bloodied corpse of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva flooded the airwaves, five battered, bruised and bloody dismembered dolls were strewn on the steps to the Embassy in Kensington.

This symbolic act by Azerbaijani diaspora members came in the wake of events on July 4, 2017 when two inhabitants of the Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli district – two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva – were killed by Armenian armed forces located close to the ‘contact line’.

This was in direct contravention of the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949 and other international agreements, which defend the rights of civil society and forbid the targeting of civilians.

This latest manifestation of violence in the unresolved Armenian–Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has been unreservedly condemned by politicians in the UK, France, Belgium, Members of the European Parliament and international organisations, including the UN, OSCE and OIC.

This terrible humanitarian tragedy irrefutably reiterates the need for rapid resolution of this conflict and for Armenia to implement the four UN Security Council resolutions passed in 1993 demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territory.