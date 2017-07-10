Russia delivers modern military equipment to Azerbaijan

2017-07-10 13:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Russia has delivered another batch of ammunition, weapons and modern military equipment to Azerbaijan, according to an agreement on military-technical cooperation signed between the two countries, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said July 10.

The shells, missiles and other military equipment delivered to the Baku port in large quantities are intended for precise destruction of combat vehicles, engineering structures, manpower and other enemy facilities with appropriate rocket artillery systems.

The echeloned ammunition will multiply the combat capabilities of troops deployed on the frontline, according to the ministry.