Banking sector reorganization to start in Turkmenistan

2017-07-10 13:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 10

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on reorganization of certain banks in the country, the Turkmen government said in a message.



At a government meeting, the Turkmen president gave concrete instructions to the leadership of the country’s Central Bank.

Also, a decree was signed on the transfer of rights and obligations on the loans, issued to a number of ministries, to the country’s state commercial bank Halkbank.