Ilham Aliyev: Turkey – great power on global scale

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Turkey is a great power on a global scale, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

“My dear brother, dear President Recep Tayyip Erdogan! Dear ladies and gentlemen! I am very glad to be on the soil of brotherly Turkey again. I would like to take this opportunity and wish peace, welfare and progress to brotherly Turkish people,” he added.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the invitation and hospitality.

Turkey has a decisive word on many issues of the world agenda, added President Aliyev.

