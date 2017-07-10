Caspian European Club, Caspian Energy partaking in 22nd World Petroleum Congress

The delegation of the Caspian European Club and Caspian Energy International Media Group is taking part in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress. Caspian Energy stand is also presented at the exhibition (22nd World Petroleum Congress and Exhibition).

Caspian Energy International Media Group is the media partner of the World Petroleum Congress (22nd World Petroleum Congress Istanbul 2017) which is hosted in Istanbul from July 9 to July 13 2017.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Minister of Energy of Russia Alexander Novak, General Director of Total Partick Pouyanné, Minister of Energy of Turkey Berat Albayrak, Executive Director of BP Bob Dudley, Head of Saudi Aramco Amin Naser, Head of Oil and Gas Credit Suisse Osman Abib, Minister of Petroleum of Bahrain Sheikh Mohammad ben Halifa ben Ahmed Al Khalifa, Secretary General of OPEC Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Chief Executive Director of Shell Ben van Beurden, Executive Director of IEA Fatih Birol, General Director of Woodside Peter Coleman and others are among the officials invited as speakers to the event.

Heads and representatives of such companies as Shell, Kuwait Petroleum, Total, Saudi Aramco, Barra Energia SA, Petronas, NIOC, ExxonMobil Gas, BP, ENGIE, Halliburton, Schlumberger and others will also be among people who are going to speak at the event.

Caspian Energy is spread in 50 countries of the world. Interviews of Presidents and Prime Ministers of the CIS and EU states, as well as heads of well-known international organizations, big transnational companies, including reviews and analytical materials of leading experts, have been published in the journal for 18 years.

According to different estimates, the Caspian Energy journal ranks among leading editions of the Caspian-Black Sea region and serves as a guideline for many investors when they consider a line of activity in the Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic regions.