Official: Azerbaijani state bodies must correctly assess state servants’ work

2017-07-10 14:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani state bodies must correctly assess the work of state servants, correctly use personnel potential, Yusif Huseynov, head of the sector of the public service and personnel issues department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said.

Huseynov made the remarks at a conference on improving the activity of state bodies in the application of civil service legislation in Baku July 10.

He added that depending on the assessment results, it is necessary to pay attention to the encouragement of state servants.

Huseynov said that new requirements must be made in connection with upgrading of qualifications of state servants.

“During the presidency of national leader Heydar Aliyev, reforms were carried out in the state service in Azerbaijan,” he said, adding that a legislative base, regulating the relations in state service, was established to increase the efficiency of public administration.

He also added the changes concerning admission to the state service and the continuation of work in that sphere were made in the Azerbaijani legislation.