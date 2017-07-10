Iran moves closer to ease capital punishment on drug crimes

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



The members of Iranian parliament’s judiciary commission have drafted a new amendment to a law bill limiting capital punishment.



The proposed bill is expected to ease the executions of minor drug convicts in the country, local news agencies reported.



Under the new bill, those convicted of producing or distributing more than 100 kilograms of opium or two kilograms of industrial narcotics will face death penalty.



Under the current law, smuggling of 30 grams of industrial drugs and also 20 kilograms of opium is punishable by death.



According to Amnesty International, Iran carried out 567 executions in 2016, standing among the top five executioner countries in the world.