Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold meeting in Istanbul (UPDATE)

2017-07-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a meeting and dined together in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted President Ilham Aliyev.

They posed for photographs, and then dined together.

During the meeting, the presidents hailed successful development of friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and the high level of ties in political, economic and other fields.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the holding of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Turkey.

The presidents emphasized successful implementation of strategically-important projects in the field of energy between the two countries. They particularly noted the completion of TANAP project next year.

The presidents also talked about the expansion and strengthening of the two countries’ cooperation in the military field.

They discussed issues relating to settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev informed the Turkish president about the recent provocations and military crimes of Armenia on the line of contact.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey as always supports the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on norms of international law and the principle of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan support each other on all issues.