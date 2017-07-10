Ilham Aliyev attends Presidential Ceremony at 22nd World Petroleum Congress (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

A Presidential Ceremony has been held as part of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

With the “Bridges to our energy future” motto, the World Petroleum Congress attracts over 5,000 delegates, including 500 CEOs, 50 ministers and around 25,000 visitors.

The World Petroleum Congress is organized every three years by the London-based World Petroleum Council and includes 65 member countries from around the world, representing over 96 percent of the global oil and gas production and consumption.