Ilham Aliyev meets heads of state, gov’t of countries at 22nd World Petroleum Congress (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Prior to the start of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Berat Albayrak, and President of the World Petroleum Council Joseph Tot held brief talks.