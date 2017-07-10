Energy resources not source of controversy for Turkey – PM

Istanbul, Turkey, July 10

By Seymur Aliyev, Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Energy resources are not a source of controversy but a subject of dialogue for Turkey, the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said July 10, addressing the opening of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

“The project of building the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which is being implemented with the participation of Turkey and Azerbaijan, is a clear example of Turkey’s successful energy policy,” the prime minister noted.

Turkey and Azerbaijan also carry out such important projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Yildirim said, adding Turkey always stands for diversification of energy resources.

Turkey’s PM further noted that the Turkish Stream project is also significant for the country.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

TANAP shareholders are Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR (58 percent), BOTAS (30 percent) and BP (12 percent).

Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement on the implementation of the Turkish Stream project in October 2016. The agreement envisages construction of two branches of the main gas pipeline through the Black Sea, the capacity of each branch being 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas. One branch is meant to supply gas directly to the Turkish market and the other for the supply of gas by transit through Turkey to Europe.