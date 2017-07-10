New freight train links Uzbekistan, China

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

A new freight train will connect eastern China's Jiangxi Province and Uzbekistan, Chinese media outlets reported.

The train loaded with steel coils, garments and daily items, valued at $1.8 million, departed from Chinese city Ganzhou on July 7 and is expected to arrive in Tashkent 12 days later.

This train is a part of China-Europe railway route. More than 4,000 freight train journeys have been made between Chinese and European and central Asian cities since August 2011, with the opening of the Chongqing-Duisburg Line, according to China Railway Corporation.

