“I feel proud of my Native University’s this day!” (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

A group of UNEC’s teaching staff was sent to retirement.

UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov pointed that these teachers have been providing invaluable services for the training of economists for many years. He also brought to attention their active participation in the university’s socio-political life.

Highly evaluating the innovations held at UNEC, Honored Teachers, UNEC’s Honorary Professors Shakir Badalov, Rafig Bashirov, Asif Kerimov, PhD in Economy, Assistant Professor Gambar Aliyev and a senior teacher Rafiga Ibrahimova expressed proud for the higher education institutions that it occupies a place in international ratings in a short period of time, and cooperates with the prestigious universities of the world.

Speaking about the 50 years of this higher education institution, Honored lecturer, UNEC’s Honorary Teacher Asif Kerimov said, “I feel proud with my Native University’s this day”.

UNEC Rector expressed confidence that they will keep friendship ties with the native staff.

In the end of the meeting, the teachers were awarded Honorary Diploma for their services and efficient pedagogical performances made in the development of the university, upbringing the younger generation and development of highly skilled professionals.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21, 2016.