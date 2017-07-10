Armenia deliberately avoids substantive talks on Karabakh settlement

2017-07-10 17:52 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

Armenia deliberately avoids resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through substantive talks and implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict settlement, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said July 10.

He was commenting on the speech of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan at an informal meeting of Eastern Partnership foreign ministers in Chisinau, Moldova.

Story still developing