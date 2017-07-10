South Korea plans to enhance cooperation with Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

South Korea and five Central Asian countries launched an office in Seoul July 10 to facilitate diplomatic, business and people-to-people cooperation, The Korea Herald newspaper said in a message.

The sides plan that it will be done through high-level dialogue, exchanges of working-level public officials and cultural festivals.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Seoul and the five states of the Central Asia.

A multitude of state-run and private Korean businesses including Samsung, LG and Hyundai Engineering have been building power and chemical plants, renovating refining facilities in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.