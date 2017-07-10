German MP condemns Armenian shelling of Azerbaijani civilians

2017-07-10 18:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

German MP Patrick Sensburg in his response to an enquiry by the Berlin office of The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) regarding the Armenian shelling of the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district said that civilian population mustn’t be attacked.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The German MP said that the report about yet further civilian victims of the conflict around the Nagorno-Karabakh region has saddened him deeply.

“I strongly urge both parties to bring this conflict to a swift solution by a return to the peaceful negotiation process,” he noted. “The Security Council of the United Nations has clarified numerous times that only the immediate withdrawal of the military troops of Armenia out of Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven surrounding districts can ensure a sustainable solution.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.