Armenia deliberately avoids substantive talks on Karabakh settlement (UPDATE)

2017-07-10

Details added (first version posted at 17:52)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Armenia deliberately avoids resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through substantive talks and implementing the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict settlement, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said July 10.

He was commenting on the speech of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan at an informal meeting of Eastern Partnership countries’ foreign ministers in Chisinau, Moldova.

Hajiyev said that while the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the international community call on continuing substantive negotiations, Armenia hinders this.

With the help of fictional arguments, Armenia tries to evade the essence of the negotiation process, he noted.

The Armenian side deliberately shells Azerbaijani civilians that live along the line of contact between the two countries’ troops, Hajiyev said, adding that as a result, a two-year-old girl and her grandmother were killed in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district on July 4, and another villager was seriously injured.

He added that the Armenian FM deliberately tries to justify the murder of a child, which is a crime against humanity.

The presence of occupying forces of Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories continues to remain a threat to peace and stability in the region, Hajiyev noted.

The only way to achieve progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and ensuring sustainable peace in the region is Armenia’s implementation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ plan on the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, according to him.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.