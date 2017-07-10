Turkmen FM due in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Deputy prime minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov will visit Uzbekistan on July 11-12, said the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

Meredov will be received by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to the press service.

“Meetings and talks in the government and the Foreign Ministry are included in the program of the Turkmen delegation’s visit,” reads the message.